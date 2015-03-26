(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 26 British low cost carrier
easyJet upgraded first-half forecasts, saying favourable
currency moves would boost its bottom line, but said if current
exchange rates stuck, they would provide a reverse effect over
the year.
The group, which like rivals traditionally makes a loss over
the winter when fewer customers fly, said on Thursday that it
could swing to a profit for the six months to March 31, a
significant improvement on last year.
"easyJet continues to be well positioned to deliver
sustainable returns to shareholders due to its compelling
network, low cost base and strong balance sheet," chief
executive Carolyn McCall said in a statement.
The company, Europe's No. 2 low-cost carrier behind Ryanair
, said it expected to report between a loss of 5 million
pounds ($7.45 million) and a profit of 10 million pounds for its
first-half, compared to guidance given in January for a loss of
between 10 million pounds and 30 million pounds.
That compares to the 53 million pound loss it reported in
the same period last year.
The weakening of the euro against the pound was the main
boost to its bottom line in the second quarter, it said.
It warned, however, that if those same exchange rates were
maintained across the full-year period, there would be a 20
million pound adverse impact due to swing in costs and revenues
received in pounds and euros at different times of the year.
easyJet also maintained its plan to grow capacity by 5
percent over the current financial year, even as it faces
renewed competition from its Irish rival Ryanair after it
improved its customer service and started adding more main city
airports to its routes.
It is due to publish its first-half results on May 12.
($1 = 0.6711 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment)