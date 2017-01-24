LONDON Jan 24 easyJet's biggest shareholder
Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would use some of his shares to
vote against the re-election of the company's chairman, as part
of a protest against the low cost airline's plan to expand its
fleet.
Haji-Ioannou, who owns about 33 percent of the company, said
on Tuesday that he would use 3 percent of his holding to vote
against chairman John Barton at the company's annual meeting on
Feb. 9.
"In our view the best way to increase the earnings per share
and send the share price up again is to reduce the incremental
aircraft in the fleet from 2018 onwards," Haji-Ioannou said in a
statement.
easyJet earlier on Tuesday said that it planned to add
capacity into the market at the rate of 9 percent this year, and
it has a long-term plan to add more planes to its fleet, even as
air fares fall.
Its shares traded down 9.4 percent at 1158 GMT.
