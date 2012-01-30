LONDON Jan 30 EasyJet
shareholders could be forced to choose between the airline's
board and its disgruntled founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou at its
annual general meeting next month, bringing long-running tension
between them to a head.
Haji-Ioannou, who controls around 38 percent of Europe's
second largest low-cost carrier through his EasyGroup investment
vehicle, has threatened to block a pay deal that could award 10
executives shares worth some 8 million pounds ($12.53 million)
over the next three years.
However, the directors plan to turn the pay vote at the Feb.
23 annual shareholder meeting into a motion of confidence,
raising the possibility of mass resignations from the board,
according to recent press reports.
Haji-Ioannou, who founded easyJet in 1995, quit the
airline's board in 2010 after a row over strategy. Since then he
has been critical of the airline's plans to grow its fleet, the
size of the payout made to previous CEO Andy Harrisson and has
demanded the company returns more cash to shareholders.
"Hopefully our actions will restore sanity to the vicious
cycle of fat-cat bonuses," Haji-Ioannou, better known as
Stelios, said in a statement on Monday.
"Simply put if shareholders can vote down bonuses at easyJet
then bonuses will come down in all listed companies. And that is
good for shareholders and pensioners whose pensions are invested
in these companies."
Without Haji-Ioannou's backing, it will be difficult for the
company to achieve the 50 percent approval needed to get the
deal through.
EasyJet's board is preparing to meet investors to discuss
the company's remuneration policy in meetings with shareholders
ahead of the AGM, according to a source close to the company.
The company believes the payout is justified as the airline
performed well in 2011. Late last year easyJet paid its first
dividend after full-year profit rose by one third.
Executive pay has been under the spotlight since British
banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds were
bailed out with taxpayers' money in 2008.
The chief executive of RBS on Sunday waived a bonus worth
almost 1 million pounds after the award angered Britons bearing
the brunt of government austerity measures.
Last week the Luton, southern England-based airline defied
the gloom surrounding global airlines by posting strong growth
in quarterly revenue, helped by an uplift in the number of
business travellers flying with it.
Shares in easyJet, which have risen 17 percent in the last
month, were 0.5 percent lower at 453.95 pence by 0807 GMT,
valuing the company at around 1.9 billion pounds.