LONDON British airline easyJet experienced a "cooling off" in demand for travel to France after the Paris attacks on Friday which killed at least 129 people, but expects normal services to resume quickly, said its chief executive.

"You will always see a cooling off period but you also see quite a quick resumption to travelling again," easyJet's Chief Executive Carolyn McCall told reporters on a call on Tuesday.

The airline said that there was an increase in the number of passengers who had booked to go to France but did not show up for their flights over the weekend. easyJet has offered customers who were booked for travel to Paris the chance to defer or change their tickets.

Regarding Egypt, where the airline has had to cancel flights to the Sharm al-Sheikh resort after a British government warning over airport security, McCall said that that disruption would have a "very, very small" effect on the company's full-year outcome.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)