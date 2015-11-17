LONDON Nov 17 British airline easyJet
experienced a "cooling off" in demand for travel to France after
the Paris attacks on Friday which killed at least 129 people,
but expects normal services to resume quickly, said its chief
executive.
"You will always see a cooling off period but you also see
quite a quick resumption to travelling again," easyJet's Chief
Executive Carolyn McCall told reporters on a call on Tuesday.
The airline said that there was an increase in the number of
passengers who had booked to go to France but did not show up
for their flights over the weekend. easyJet has offered
customers who were booked for travel to Paris the chance to
defer or change their tickets.
Regarding Egypt, where the airline has had to cancel flights
to the Sharm al-Sheikh resort after a British government warning
over airport security, McCall said that that disruption would
have a "very, very small" effect on the company's full-year
outcome.
