BERLIN Nov 15 Starting flights from Frankfurt
airport, following rival Ryanair, is not on the cards
right now for easyJet, the British carrier's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Ryanair earlier this month announced plans to start flights
from Frankfurt next summer, home to very few low-cost carriers
because of its high fees and long turnaround times.
"Over the years we have had numerous discussions with them,
but it's not a priority for us, and we have no plans to base
planes there at the moment," Carolyn McCall told journalists
after the airline reported annual results.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)