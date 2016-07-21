LONDON, July 21 British low-cost airline easyJet
reported an 8.3 percent drop in quarterly revenue per
seat, broadly in line with an earlier warning over the impact of
cancelled flights, and said that the outcome for the fourth
quarter was uncertain.
easyJet, Europe's No. 2 low-cost carrier behind Ryanair
, said its fourth quarter performance would be affected
by two events last week in two of its destinations: the truck
attack in Nice, France, which killed 84 people and the aborted
coup in Turkey.
Concerns around security from those events would add to the
consumer uncertainty already arising from Britain's vote to
leave the EU in June, which has made going on holiday to Europe
more expensive for Britons. Britain is easyJet's biggest single
market.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)