LONDON May 10 British low-cost carrier easyJet
swung to a half-year loss due to a fall in travel demand
on security concerns linked to attacks on European capitals,
flight cancellations in Egypt and air traffic control strikes in
France.
For the full-year easyJet said it remained on track to meet
market expectations despite posting a pretax loss of 24 million
pounds ($34.6 million) in the six months to March 31, which
compared to the 7 million pounds of profit it made last year.
In what it said was a show of its confidence in future
profit growth, easyJet said it would increase its dividend
payout ratio by a quarter to 50 percent of post-tax income,
subject to approval at its annual meeting.
