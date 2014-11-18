LONDON Nov 18 British low-cost airline easyJet
reported a 21.5 percent jump in annual profit, in line
with its expectations, prompting it to raise its dividend, as it
guided that forward bookings were slightly ahead for the winter
season.
Europe's second-largest low-cost carrier behind Ryanair
, easyJet on Tuesday posted a pretax profit of 581
million pounds ($909 million) for the year ended September, in
line with upgraded company guidance in the range of 575 million
pounds to 580 million pounds.
The company said it would lift its ordinary dividend per
share by 35.5 percent to 45.4 pence, in line with a proposal
made earlier this year to reward shareholders with 40 percent of
pretax profit, above the previous one-third distribution.
The company did not propose paying a special dividend. It
returned additional cash to shareholders via special dividends
last year and in 2011, and some analysts had said that another
additional payout could be on the cards for this year.
(1 US dollar = 0.6389 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)