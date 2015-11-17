LONDON Nov 17 easyJet said it was confident of future growth, ordering 36 additional Airbus A320 aircraft, after reporting an 18 percent jump in annual profit helped by strong demand for summer holiday travel.

easyJet reported pretax profit for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 of 686 million pounds, in line with the upgraded guidance of 675 million pounds to 700 million pounds it forecast two months ago, on record demand for beach holidays and city breaks.

"Our outlook for the longer term is positive," Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will see passenger growth of 7 percent a year, sustaining margins through rigorous cost control and the benefit of fleet up-gauging, resulting in positive profit momentum."

