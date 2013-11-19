By Rhys Jones
LONDON Nov 19 British budget airline easyJet
reported a sharp rise in annual profit and said it would
pay a 175 million pound ($282 million) special dividend to
shareholders, underlining its advantage over larger Irish rival
Ryanair.
EasyJet's pretax profit rose 51 percent in the financial
year ended September, helped by the introduction of allocated
seating across its routes and strong revenues in many of its
European markets.
Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday that the
airline, which carried 61 million passengers, offered "friendly
service so that we can continue to win in a more competitive
market."
EasyJet's upbeat assessment was in contrast to that given by
Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline by passengers, which
earlier this month cut its annual profit target for the second
time in two months and admitted it needed to improve customer
service.
Europe's airlines are grappling with high fuel costs and
weak consumer confidence, which have sent some smaller carriers
including Spanair and Hungary's Malev out of business in the
last two years leaving gaps for low-cost airlines to exploit.
Older traditional airlines such as IAG, Air
France-KLM and Lufthansa, are cutting jobs,
renegotiating staff contracts and dropping uncompetitive routes
to get costs down to similar levels as budget carriers.
Shares in easyJet, which have doubled over the last year,
were 7 percent higher at 1150 GMT on Tuesday, valuing the
airline at more than 5 billion pounds. Ryanair was up 1.6
percent.
TOUGHER OUTLOOK
Over the last three years Luton, southern England-based
easyJet has added flights on routes where rivals have cut back,
and introduced more flights between top business destinations.
It has also added flexible ticketing to allow passengers to
change their flight up to two hours before scheduled departure
time and allocated seating in an attempt to steal corporate
customers.
Typically budget airlines have not given customers a
numbered seat, resulting in a rush to board planes.
EasyJet, which recently took over Flybe's slots at
London's Gatwick airport, said it carried 11 million business
passengers during the 2012/13 financial year, 1 million more
than the previous year.
"We are flattered by what our customers say about us and the
results show the hard yards we have put in are paying off," CEO
McCall said.
However, she warned that easyJet faces a challenge this
winter as rivals add capacity. She expects European capacity to
rise 2 percent in the first half, compared with a 4 percent fall
last year.
"EasyJet is setting expectation for a tougher 2014," said
Jefferies analyst Mark Irvine-Fortescue, citing increased
competition from new low-cost carriers looking to expand, such
as Norwegian Air Shuttle and Vueling.
"There will continue to be retrenchment by less efficient
airlines," he said.
EasyJet proposed a full-year dividend of 33.5 pence a
share, 56 percent up on last year, and a special dividend of
44.1 pence per share, or 175 million pounds, taking its total
payout to investors to 308 million pounds.
It made an annual pretax profit of 478 million pounds ($770
million), while sales rose 10.5 percent to 4.26 billion pounds.