* Sees FY pretax in 575 mln stg-580 mln range
* Compares with previous f'cast of 545 mln to 570 mln
* Due to report full-year results on Nov. 18
* Shares rise 7 pct
(Adds share price, analyst comment)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 3 British airline easyJet Plc
has spurred hopes of a lucrative reward to shareholders,
giving an increased forecast for upcoming full-year earnings in
the latest indication of the success of its low-cost model.
EasyJet's cheap fares have helped it and rival Ryanair
weather an increasingly competitive European short-haul
market, while traditional airlines have struggled to compete.
The trend has been highlighted by a recent two-week strike
by pilots at Air France, part of Air France-KLM, over
issues relating to a new discount airline, which helped propel
some customers to rivals such as easyJet.
The company, whose shares rose 7 percent to 1,468 pence by
0856 GMT, said it expected to report a pretax profit in the
range of 575 million pounds ($927 million) to 580 million, as
much as 6 percent more than guidance given in July.
The raised forecast put easyJet, Europe's second-largest
low-cost carrier behind Ryanair, on track to make its
largest-ever ordinary dividend payout, after it said in
September it planned to reward shareholders with 40 percent of
pretax profit, above the previous one-third distribution.
"We think that easyJet will continue to take market share
from the flag carriers in key markets such as Germany, France
and Italy as these companies attempt to restructure their own
short-haul operations," said analyst Robin Byde at brokerage
Cantor Fitzgerald, who has a "buy" rating on the stock.
Byde added he believed there was a significant chance of
easyJet announcing a special dividend at the time of its
full-year results on Nov. 18.
Analysts at Jefferies said a special payout could also be on
the cards: "A 100 million pound special dividend is possible in
November, but more likely in full-year 2015."
Last year the company announced a 175 million pound special
dividend at the time of its full-year results, having previously
said annual profit would be at the top end of guidance. That was
in addition to its regular full-year dividend of 33-1/2 pence
per share, up 56 percent, for a total payout of 308 million
pounds.
REVENUE BOOST
The higher than expected results for the 12 months through
September were helped by a 5 million pound boost to revenue from
the Air France strike as customers switched to easyJet's planes.
Earnings were also helped by strong demand for short-haul
European travel at the end of the summer, meaning revenue per
seat on a constant-currency basis would be 1.5 percent higher
than last year in its fiscal fourth quarter.
In recent years easyJet, whose orange logo is a common sight
at its Luton, southern England, base, has added flights on
routes where rivals have cut back and introduced more flights
between top business destinations.
It said profit would also be lifted by lower than expected
unit fuel costs and favourable exchange rate movements in the
six months to the end of September. Unit fuel costs would be 2
million pounds lower than was expected in July, when up to a 5
million pound adverse impact was expected.
At current rates, easyJet said it expected the fuel bill for
its next financial year to be about 50 million pounds lower than
this year, though adverse currency moves over the same period
could have a 20 million pound adverse impact.
EasyJet's previous guidance for pretax profit was in a range
of 545 million to 570 million, announced at the time of its
third-quarter results in July.
Shares in the airline have backtracked from a record 1,853
pence set in April but remain well above levels just above 500p
seen as recently as two years ago. Before Friday's statement the
stock was trading on 11.3 times forecast earnings, a 16 percent
discount to the 13.5 times multiple of its peer group, according
to Reuters data.
(1 US dollar = 0.6197 British pound)
(Editing by James Davey and David Holmes)