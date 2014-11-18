* FY profit up 21.5 pct, in line with expectations
* Ordinary dividend per share up 35.5 pct to 45.4 pence
* Shares down 1 pct after strong recent gains
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Nov 18 British low-cost airline easyJet
reported a small rise in winter bookings on Tuesday,
shrugging off concerns about an increasingly competitive
European travel market.
The company also posted a 21.5 percent rise in pretax profit
to 581 million pounds ($909 million) for the year ended Sept.
30, in line with an upgraded forecast it made last month.
Cheap fares have helped easyJet and rival Ryanair
win market share in Europe's short-haul travel sector from
traditional airlines such as Air France-KLM and
Lufthansa, which have recently announced plans to
expand their own budget services.
"EasyJet has proved that its profit upgrades earlier in the
year were fully justified, whilst its outlook remains defiantly
upbeat," said Hargreaves Lansdown head of equities Richard
Hunter.
EasyJet's shares, however, fell 1 percent to 1,530 pence by
1035 GMT, after soaring 18 percent over the past three months.
"There's nothing in there for the bulls to keep pushing the
share price," Panmure analyst Gert Zonneveld said.
EasyJet, Europe's No. 2 low-cost carrier after Ryanair, said
its strong position in main airports, where new slots are not
readily available, would help it attract more customers.
Almost half of seats were now booked for winter, slightly
ahead of last year, it said, adding it would grow capacity,
measured in seats flown, by around 3.5 percent in the first half
of its new financial year.
EasyJet is facing competition across the board. While Air
France, for example, expands low-cost unit Transavia, Ryanair is
moving into space traditionally occupied by easyJet -- improving
its previously much criticised customer service and expanding
into main airports used by business travellers.
That strategy and a surge in winter bookings helped Ryanair
raise its profit forecast this month.
EasyJet said it would lift its ordinary dividend per share
by 35.5 percent to 45.4 pence, in line with a proposal made
earlier this year to reward shareholders with a higher
proportion of profit.
Some analysts had suggested the company, which announced a
special dividend in 2013 and 2011, could do the same this year.
Chief executive Carolyn McCall told reporters that was under
review. "We're not saying that we won't do a special dividend,
it's just about the timing," she said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6389 British pound)
