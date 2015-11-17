* Full-year pretax profit up 18 pct, in line with forecasts

* Orders 36 more Airbus A320s

* Says forward bookings in line with last year

* Shares down 5 percent (Recasts, adds CEO comments)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Nov 17 Heightened fears about travel in Europe are affecting easyJet but appetite for flights should return quickly and resilient general demand will underpin the airline's growth, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

European travel is reeling from Friday's attacks that killed at least 129 people in Paris, one of the world's most visited cities, and a Russian plane crash over Egypt in October which halted flights from Britain to a popular Red Sea resort.

Travel to and from France has dropped off in the last few days and the number of "no show" passengers has risen, easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said after the airline reported an 18 percent rise in pretax profit for its 2015 financial year.

"You will always see a cooling-off period but you also see quite a quick resumption to travelling again," McCall told reporters when asked about travel to and from France.

"What our own government and also what governments across Europe are doing is actually very reassuring for passengers. They are actually scrutinising airport security, now, probably after Paris, in a way that they've never done before," she said.

Analysts estimate that France counts for about 20 percent of easyJet's capacity.

The airline said the British government's suspension of flights to the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh due to concerns over security measures would have a "very, very small" impact on its full-year profits (in 2016)

Overall, for the coming year, the company said customers had continued to buy tickets at the same rate as last year and easyJet was confident profits would rise thanks to a 7 percent boost to passenger numbers this year and cost controls.

Shares in easyJet fell 5.0 percent to 1,695 pence, a decline analysts put down to the airline's recent strong run. Its shares have climbed 13 percent in the last year while Britain's blue-chip index which has lost 6 percent.

PRICE WAR?

For the winter, easyJet's bigger low-cost rival Ryanair has talked of a price war in the cut-throat European market as airlines raise capacity and compete against each other in a lower fuel cost environment.

McCall dismissed the talk, saying easyJet's main competition was from airlines such as British Airways, Air France-KLM and others. easyJet forecast only a "slight decline" in revenue per seat on a constant currency basis for the six months to the end of March.

"Our airport overlap with Ryanair is between 5 and 6 percent. It doesn't matter what they're doing on price," she said.

easyJet already has slots at major airports, an area where Ryanair is playing catch-up having historically focused on minor airports.

For its 2016 financial year, easyJet said current market expectations were in line with the board's forecast.

Analysts expect the airline to make a pretax profit of 746 million pounds ($1.1 billion) next year, building on the 18 percent rise in pretax profit in 2015 to 686 million pounds.

The airline also said it would order 36 new planes as part of a decision to exercise rights to 30 A320 NEOs under a 2013 deal with Airbus, plus an order for six more current generation A320s. ($1 = 0.6590 pounds) (Editing by David Clarke)