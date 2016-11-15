* Close to choosing country for new EU operation
* Will incur costs this year and next
* Annual pretax profit drops 28 pct to 495 mln pounds
* Sees ticket prices falling again this year
* Shares up 2.7 percent
(Adds more on European licence, CEO comment, capacity)
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Nov 15 British airline easyJet
said on Tuesday it will apply for a new licence to continue
flying within the European Union if Britain leaves the bloc as
sterling's slide and fears of militant attacks hit profits.
Europe's second biggest no-frills airline behind Ryanair
is among the most affected by the British vote to leave
the European Union because about 30 percent of its flights are
between and within member states other than Britain.
To protect those rights, easyJet will set up an Air Operator
Certificate (AOC) in another EU country. While it is common for
airlines to have more than one certificate they bring extra cost
and complexity, factors that budget carriers try to avoid.
The airline said in a presentation announcing its first fall
in annual profit in six years that it was close to selecting a
location within the EU to make a formal application for the
certificate early next year.
The process will cost easyJet about 10 million pounds, split
between its current financial year to the end of September and
the next one.
The airline has about 100 planes and 3,300 crew members
based in other EU member states and it said the costs would
mainly stem from registering those planes in the new location in
a process that could take 12-18 months.
"We are confident there will be an agreement between the UK
and the EU but we can't be certain it will be reflective of
current arrangements so that's why we need to establish an EU
operating company," Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said.
McCall said easyJet's headquarters would remain in Luton in
Britain, where it operates 140 planes and employs 6,500 people.
Rivals are not as pressed to set up new arrangements to cope
with Brexit. British Airways owner IAG is already
EU-owned and has various AOCs as does Germany's Lufthansa
. Ireland's Ryanair is still considering whether it
would need to get a UK certificate in the event of Brexit.
PROFIT SLIDES
For the financial year that ended on Sept. 30, easyJet
reported a 28 percent drop in annual pretax profit to 495
million pounds ($618 million), the first decline since 2009 but
at the upper end of a 490 million to 495 million forecast range
it gave last month.
Shares in easyJet were 2.7 percent higher at 0930 GMT.
The airline has suffered as tourists shun places hit by
militant attacks such as Egypt, Turkey, Paris and Nice, while
the slide in the pound since Britain voted to leave the European
Union in June has taken its toll.
The fall in sterling knocked 88 million pounds off easyJet's
annual profit and the carrier said it expected a another hit of
90 million in the 12 months to September 2017.
Despite the uncertainty caused by Brexit and currency swings
that have also forced rivals operating in Britain such as
Ryanair and IAG to lower profit forecasts, easyJet said it
expected demand to remain strong.
However, European airlines are grappling with falling fares
as they put more seats onto the market to try to take advantage
of low fuel prices and win market share.
EasyJet said it planned to add 9 percent more seats to the
market in the current financial year and expects ticket prices
to fall about 5-9 percent in the first half following a 6
percent drop in the 12 months to the end of September.
Ryanair warned in October that fare prices may drop by
between 13 percent and 15 percent.
Analyst Robin Byde at Cantor Fitzgerald said the outlook for
easyJet was cautious but its plans to sell and leaseback 10
aircraft could boost cash.
($1 = 0.8016 pounds)
(Editing by David Clarke)