LONDON Jan 23 British low-cost airline easyJet
guided that first half seasonal losses would be higher
this year than last year due to the timing of Easter which falls
in its fiscal second half, as it reported a 7.7 percent rise in
quarterly revenues.
easyJet, Europe's second-largest budget airline by passenger
numbers after Ryanair, said that it expected to report a
loss of between 70 million pounds and 90 million pounds in the
six months to the end of March compared to losses of 61 million
pounds in the same period last year as Easter falls in April.
In its first quarter, the company posted revenues of 897
million pounds, helped by a 4.2 percent rise in the number of
passengers carried and a focus on costs.