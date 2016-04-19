By Sarah Young
| LONDON, April 19
LONDON, April 19 European low-cost airline
easyJet's founder and biggest shareholder Stelios
Haji-ioannou would oppose any move by the company to make an
acquisition, he said on Tuesday, following media reports that it
was looking at making a bid for smaller rival Monarch.
The Sunday Times newspaper said that easyJet was eyeing
Monarch Airlines, one of a number of stories about
Monarch to emerge in recent days.
Another media report said that Monarch, the former holidays
airline restructured by private equity investor Greybull Capital
as a low-cost scheduled carrier after rescuing it in 2014, was
looking at buying other European airlines.
Haji-ioannou, better known as Stelios, who founded the
airline in 1995 and whose family still holds a 34 percent stake,
said easyJet should stay clear of takeovers.
"My personal view as a shareholder is that easyJet should
not do any acquisitions," he said in an emailed statement.
"They usually destroy shareholder value."
Stelios added, however, that as the owner of the "easy"
brand, which includes hotels, buses and car hire, he would
benefit from anything that increased easyJet's revenues because
it would mean increased royalties for easyGroup, which he owns.
EasyJet declined to comment.
Since he quit easyJet's board in 2010 after a row over
strategy, Stelios has been vocal in his criticism of the
airline's plans, including fleet expansion, executive pay and
dividend policy.
easyJet, Europe's second biggest budget airline behind
Ryanair, had earlier declined to comment on the Monarch
rumours.
Monarch, with just over 30 aircraft, would be a small deal
in comparison to the 240-plus fleet of easyJet.
Cantor analyst Robin Byde said talk of the potential tie-up
was plausible. He expected an offer for Monarch to have an
enterprise value of about 400 million pounds, but warned that
any deal would be scrutinised by competition authorities.
RBC analyst Damian Brewer added that easyJet may want to get
its hands on Monarch to strengthen its position at London
Gatwick, easyJet's biggest base, although Monarch's main base is
London Luton.
"Monarch's Gatwick (runway) slots offer potential
opportunity for easyJet if the company did not overpay," he
said.
Any easyJet takeover of Monarch may or may not need
shareholder approval depending on whether the deal was
classified as a class 1 or class 2 transaction under UK rules.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)