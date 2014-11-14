Nov 14 Easy Software AG :
* Says growing backlog of orders, and an extremely solid
financial situation
* Says backlog of orders as of Sept. 30, 2014 amounts to
about 3.7 million euros compared to previous year's figure of
about 2.8 million euros
* Says at end of Q3 2014, has liquid assets amounting to 3.3
million euros(previous year: 8.8 million euros)
* Says assumes that will largely if not completely reach
most of its planned targets for 2014
* Says that will achieve a further growth in sales by
year-end 2014
* Says sales revenue of easy group at end of Q3 2014
continue to be clearly above that of previous year
