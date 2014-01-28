ROME Jan 28 Upmarket Italian food chain Eataly
plans a stock market listing by 2017 after completing a project
to open .more shops and restaurants, founder Oscar Farinetti
said on Tuesday
On the sidelines of an event at an Eataly store in Rome,
Farinetti outlined a plan to open Eataly branches in cities in
Europe and around the world before listing in 2016 or 2017.
"It is clear that we should go down this path, but there is
no hurry," Farinetti told reporters who asked him if and when
the company would sell shares publicly.
Eataly - which sells and serves Italian truffles, wines and
pastas in Italy, Japan, the United States, Dubai and Turkey -
will "see when the time is right" to list, Farinetti said.
The company's base at Rome's railway station Terminal
Ostiense - a 16,000 square metre space comprising food shops,
restaurants and areas where people can take lessons about food -
made revenue of 60 million euros ($82.04 million) in the first
year after its opening, Farinetti said.
($1 = 0.7313 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Isla Binnie, editing
by Louise Heavens)