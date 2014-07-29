July 29 Eaton Corp, a maker of electrical and hydraulic systems, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly sales and said it recorded strong bookings in its electrical and aerospace businesses.

Eaton's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $171 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $494 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter's net income included charges related to acquisitions and litigation costs.

Sales rose to $5.77 billion from $5.60 billion. Bookings in Eaton's electrical products business rose 6 percent, while those in its aerospace unit increased 9 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)