April 29 Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of
electrical and hydraulic systems, cut its full-year profit and
organic revenue growth forecast, blaming a strong dollar.
The company also reported a 5 percent drop in revenue for
the first quarter ended March 31, hurt by a decline in sales in
its electrical, hydraulics and vehicles businesses.
Excluding the impact of currency, organic sales rose 1
percent.
The dollar gained nearly 9 percent against a basket
of major currencies from January to March, after rising 13
percent in 2014.
Eaton forecast 2015 operating earnings of $4.65-$4.95 per
share, down from its previous forecast of $4.75-$5.05 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.82 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also cut its full-year organic revenue growth
forecast to 2-3 percent from 3-4 percent.
"We now expect the impact of negative currency translation
to be 5 percent, 1 percent higher than our earlier expectation,"
Eaton Chief Executive Alexander Cutler said.
Eaton's net income attributable to shareholders rose to $466
million in the quarter, or 99 cents per share, in the first
quarter ended March 31 from $439 million, or 92 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding acquisition related costs, Eaton reported
operating earnings of $1.01 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents per
share on revenue $5.30 billion.
Up to Tuesday's close of $68.61 on the New York Stock
Exchange, Eaton's shares had risen about 1 percent this year,
compared with a 3 percent rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index
.
