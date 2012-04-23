* Expects US markets to grow 9 pct this year
* Ex-charges earns 92 cts/share, beats Street by 2 cts
* Shares slightly lower, broad market down over 1 pct
By Nick Zieminski
April 23 Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Monday and raised its 2012 profit forecast for the second time
this year, saying its U.S. markets were growing at a faster pace
than it predicted a few months ago.
The maker of electrical and hydraulic systems, auto and
truck components, said the surprising U.S. strength was a
reversal of a four- or five-year trend in which international
markets outpaced the United States.
Eaton said it now expects its U.S. markets to grow 9 percent
this year, not the 6 percent growth it had forecast in January,
while international markets have slowed.
Recession in Europe will extend through the third quarter
because of leaders' inability to reach consensus on cutting
spending, Chief Executive Sandy Cutler said.
"Europe is in a real growth quandary, as are the emerging
nations, and that's why the U.S. is sticking out," Cutler said
in an interview, adding that long-term prospects for emerging
markets are still strong. "We don't think it's a permanent
shift."
U.S. non-residential construction is starting to come back
after a four-year recession, Cutler said. Aerospace and
agriculture markets are booming, and a strong U.S. truck market
reflects both an economic recovery and replacement demand.
Net earnings rose 8 percent to $311 million, or 91 cents per
share, from $287 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding acquisition charges, Eaton earned 92 cents per
share, beating average analyst estimates by 2 cents.
Earnings "came in above consensus primarily as a result of
lower tax rate," JP Morgan analyst Ann Duignan said in a note to
clients.
The company's sales rose 4 percent to $3.96 billion,
compared with Wall Street estimates of $4.01 billion.
The fastest sales growth was in Eaton's electrical Americas
segment, its biggest, helped by a rebound in non-residential
construction spending. U.S. markets also lifted Eaton's
aerospace, auto and truck businesses.
It forecast 2012 operating earnings of $4.30 to $4.70 per
share, up 10 cents at the midpoint, which compares with analyst
estimates of $4.44 a share.
Eaton stock was down 0.1 percent to $47.37 on the New York
Stock Exchange, outperforming the broader market where major
stock indices were down over 1 percent.