Feb 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Eaton
Corp raised its 2012 profit target to account for an
acquisition in Turkey that it expects to add to earnings.
Eaton will buy Turkish hose manufacturer Polimer Kauçuk
Sanayi ve Pazarlama AS for an unspecified sum, a deal that will
help it grow in Central and Eastern Europe.
The Turkish company, also known as SEL, makes industrial and
hydraulic hose for construction, mining, and other uses. Its
2011 sales totaled about $335 million.
Cleveland-based Eaton raised its forecast of 2012 operating
earnings by 5 cents a share to a range of $4.20 and $4.60,
compared with analysts' estimates of $4.41, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The maker of electrical systems and truck transmissions also
affirmed its long-term goals, which call for increasing sales by
12 percent to 14 percent a year between now and 2015.
Half of the sales growth will come from Eaton's markets,
such as aerospace, truck and nonresidential construction, which
it said were recovering. Emerging markets, new technology and
acquisitions will make up the rest of the revenue growth.
Eaton's 2011 sales topped $16 billion, a record.
The current year will be "a muddle-through," "below trend"
year, Eaton Chief Economist Jim Meil told an analysts meeting on
Friday. Europe, outside of Germany, is in recession, but
Germany's economy appears healthier than it did a few weeks ago,
Meil said.
Eaton shares were up 0.8 percent at $52.27 in morning
trading.