NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. manufacturer Eaton Corp reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker results in a unit that supplies truckmakers, and the company said its markets are growing more slowly than it had expected.

The maker of electrical and hydraulic systems reported net earnings fell 5 percent to $345 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with $365 million, or $1.07 per share, a year ago.

Sales fell 4 percent to $3.95 billion.