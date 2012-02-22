* Q1 EPS $0.40 vs $0.30 last year

* Qtrly net outflows of $1.1 billion

Feb 22 Eaton Vance Corp reported a net outflow of investor cash for the second quarter in a row, even as its first quarter profit rose 26 percent helped by certain investment gains.

Net outflows at the company's long-term funds and separate accounts were $1.1 billion in the quarter, compared to net inflows of $1.8 billion a year ago.

Separate accounts include money managed outside of funds for clients like institutions and high net-worth individuals.

For the first quarter, net income rose to $47.3 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with $37.5 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Boston-based Eaton Vance posted an adjusted profit of 47 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, had expected the asset manager to earn 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue decreased 4 percent to $295.6 million from last year, and investment advisory and administration fees fell marginally to $239.5 million.

Eaton Vance recorded a gain of $6.4 million on investments and derivatives in the quarter.

"For the balance of the year, we see both continuing challenges and growing opportunities," chief executive Thomas Faust said in a statement.

Assets under management were $191.7 billion at Jan. 31, almost unchanged from last year.

In January, rivals Waddell & Reed and Affiliated Managers reported inflows of new client money that were at their lowest level in several quarters.

Traditional asset managers like Eaton Vance that earn fees on equity funds have seen their profits being pressured as cautious investors move their money to lower-fee funds.

Blackrock Inc, the world's largest money manager by assets, reported a fall in its fourth-quarter net income in January, but managed to attract new investor cash to long-term products like exchange-traded funds and institutional index funds.

The company's shares, which have risen almost 25 percent since it last reported results in November, were trading down 2 percent at $27.61 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.