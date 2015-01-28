BRIEF-Oil major Total starts production at Badamyar site
* Total has started up production from the Badamyar project, located offshore 220 kilometers south of Yangon in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
Jan 28 Eaton Vance Management International, a unit of Eaton Vance Corp, appointed Jeffrey Mueller as a portfolio manager and global high-yield analyst, effective March.
Mueller, who was also named vice president, will be responsible for the growth of its corporate credit capabilities.
He will lead investment management and credit research for all non-U.S. high yield opportunities, the company said.
Mueller is a portfolio manager at Threadneedle Asset Management. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the early hours of Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits against the ailing island.