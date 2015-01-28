Jan 28 Eaton Vance Management International, a unit of Eaton Vance Corp, appointed Jeffrey Mueller as a portfolio manager and global high-yield analyst, effective March.

Mueller, who was also named vice president, will be responsible for the growth of its corporate credit capabilities.

He will lead investment management and credit research for all non-U.S. high yield opportunities, the company said.

Mueller is a portfolio manager at Threadneedle Asset Management. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)