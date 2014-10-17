BOSTON Oct 17 Taking a page from his last job,
Eaton Vance's new Chief Equity Investment Officer bets that
reorganizing his analysts into new teams will boost performance.
Since joining the Boston company in April from Goldman
Sachs, Edward Perkin has regrouped Eaton Vance's 27 stock
analysts into teams meant to develop investment ideas that match
the strategies of the firm's various funds.
That marks an important change from the past, when a central
pool of analysts advised many different portfolio managers.
The idea is to improve returns in Eaton Vance Corp
stock funds, which have posted mixed performances and outflows
in recent years.
"We have got good people," Perkin said. "It's more about the
structure of the department."
Eaton Vance has about $17.8 billion in stock funds overseen
by Perkin that have suffered about $2.3 billion in net
withdrawals so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters'
Lipper unit.
Along with performance concerns, investors have lost
enthusiasm for the large-cap sector overall.
Morningstar analyst Greg Carlson said it is hard to know if
Perkin's shifts will be enough. While having strategy-specific
research teams has worked for Goldman, Carlson noted that
competitors such as T. Rowe Price Group and Fidelity Investments
still use centralized groups of analysts.
Eaton Vance may need bigger changes, Carlson said.
"For as long as I can remember, Eaton Vance's in-house
equity funds, on average, haven't been particularly great or
terrible. They've been middle-of-the-road," he added.
FROM LONDON, AND BACK AGAIN
Perkin, 42, replaced Duncan Richardson, who retired last
fall after 26 years with the firm. Perkin most recently worked
for Goldman in London and said he is considering expanding Eaton
Vance's London office to include analysts or portfolio managers
as he creates more global funds. Perkin's division manages about
$6 billion in global equities, a figure he said could be "many
times that."
Perkin was also named co-manager of the $4.3 billion Eaton
Vance Large Cap Value Fund, which two other
co-managers left in May. It has returned 1.53 percent so far in
2014, beating 75 percent of its peers, according to Morningstar,
after a period of weak performance.
One new holding since Perkin took over is logistics firm
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, which Perkin said should benefit
from the trucking industry's tight capacity.
Also, Perkin said the fund dropped two airlines, United
Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc, on concerns
about their profits and their use of charges such as baggage
fees.
"If you can't charge the full price to your customer and you
have to trick them with all these ancillary items, that's not a
good business," he added.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber. Editing by Andre Grenon)