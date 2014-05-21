* Q2 adjusted profit $0.59/share vs est of $0.55

* Assets under management up about 3 pct at $285.9 bln

* Investment advisory fees rise 8 pct to $300.1 mln

* Shares rise more than 4 pct (Adds details)

May 21 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp's quarterly profit rose nearly 18 percent as it earned higher fees from its investment advisory and administrative services, sending its shares up more than 4 percent in early trading.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $74.9 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $63.7 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Boston-based Eaton Vance earned 59 cents per share.

Investment advisory and administrative fees rose about 8 percent to $300.1 million.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $354.1 million in the quarter, while consolidated assets under management rose to $285.9 billion as of April 30 from $278.6 billion as of Jan. 31 due to a rally in the U.S. stock market.

Analysts on average had expected Eaton Vance to earn 55 cents per share on revenue of $351.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While net inflow at the company's floating-rate income assets was $1.33 billion during the quarter, other major funds witnessed net outflows.

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, and Legg Mason Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profits as investors poured more money into their funds.

Eaton Vance shares rose to $37.08 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning. They have fallen about 15.6 percent this year up to Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Don Sebastian)