Aug 22 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp posted a lower third-quarter profit as customers withdrew money from its funds.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders fell to $50.2 million, or 43 cents per share, from $68.1 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Eaton Vance reported $1.4 billion in net outflows from its long-term funds and separate accounts as global economic uncertainty drives investors to the sidelines.

The company reported $600 million in net inflows in the second quarter.