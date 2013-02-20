Feb 20 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp's first-quarter profit rose 5 percent as investors put more money into its funds.

Net inflows of $5.4 billion in the quarter compared with net outflows of $1.1 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $49.8 million, or 38 cents per share, from $47.3 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Boston-based company earned 50 cents per share.

Consolidated assets under management rose to an all-time high of $247.8 billion at Jan. 31.