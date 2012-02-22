BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SINGAPORE Feb 22 U.S. investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp said late on Tuesday it has received a capital markets licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore that will allow it to raise, service and manage assets in the Southeast Asian city-state.
Singapore is the main Asian centre for private banking and financial institutions there manage about $1.4 trillion in assets.
Eaton Vance said its Singapore office will serve as a springboard for its expansion in other Asian markets such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.