SINGAPORE Feb 22 U.S. investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp said late on Tuesday it has received a capital markets licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore that will allow it to raise, service and manage assets in the Southeast Asian city-state.

Singapore is the main Asian centre for private banking and financial institutions there manage about $1.4 trillion in assets.

Eaton Vance said its Singapore office will serve as a springboard for its expansion in other Asian markets such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.