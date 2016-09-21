MILAN, Sept 21 The head of the European Banking Authority (EBA) said on Tuesday he would be happy if the institution's headquarters were moved to Milan but added it would not be easy.

"I'd like that but I understand it won't be easy," Andrea Enria said on the sidelines of a conference.

EBA, which oversees the regulation of banks across the European Union and which has a staff of 160, has already said it will have to move from London after Britain's decision to leave the EU.

In early July an EU official said EBA would likely relocate to either Paris or Frankfurt, home to the European Central Bank.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala is interested in attracting EBA to Milan.

"Taking a decision won't be quick in any case. Let's wait," Enria said. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes)