LONDON, July 11 The European Banking Authority said there remained significant challenges ahead for Europe's banks after they successfully met new requirements to bolster their core capital buffers.

The EBA said on Wednesday that EU banks had hiked their combined capital by 94.4 billion euros ($116 billion) to meet the expectations of the watchdog. But EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said banks had further to go to recover from the financial crisis and comply with new global regulations.