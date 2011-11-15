FRANKFURT Nov 15 European banks could cut
back lending even further if funding markets do not open up
again, Andrea Enria, chairman of the European Banking Authority,
said on Tuesday.
"We've entered into a very perverse feedback loop" Enria
said in a panel discussion at a financial conference in
Frankfurt.
The sovereign debt crisis is disrupting banks' funding
efforts and driving up the cost of refinancing, he said.
"Deleveraging has already started in the last months and it
will become even harsher if the funding markets do not reopen,
allowing banks to access funds at reasonable prices," he said.
Enria also said that EBA is having weekly telephone
conferences with national supervisors on European banks'
liquidity positions.
(Reporting By Jonathan Gould and Eva Kuehnen)