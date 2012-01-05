LONDON, Jan 5 (IFR) - The European Banking Authority (EBA) will be faced with a "huge task" in 2012, market participants said on Thursday, as the supervisor grapples with the setting of technical standards for various pieces of European legislation.

In a paper published on Wednesday, the EU regulatory authority outlined over 300 items that it plans to tackle in the next couple of years, with around 200 focused for this year.

Capital solutions specialists welcomed the news that the EBA is planning to draft regulatory capital standards for bank capital instruments and the various features that may or may not be allowed under CRD4.

Expectations are that until those are defined, banks will be reluctant to raise Additional Tier 1 capital or Tier 2 capital in case it falls short of regulatory requirements.

According to the EBA work programme, consultation on the topic is due to commence in April with a deadline for a final document to be released at the end of the year.

The technical standards will tackle areas such as form and nature of incentive to redeem, the nature of the write-down of the principal amount, as well as what will determine whether a trigger event has occurred and how loss-absorption will be enforced on an instrument.

"It's a positive paper but it does show the extent of the EBA's work, it is a huge task," said a hybrid solutions specialist. "It gives us a timeline however as to when we will be able to start thinking about bringing the first new style Additional Tier 1 instruments. The question is: will they be able to deliver in time?"

Another hybrid specialist echoed this view. "Who knows whether they will be able to follow the plan," he said. "The EBA said itself that its resources are constrained. It only has a small amount of staff and they have a lot of things to deliver."

A DCM banker added that he was surprised to see the EBA consult so soon, and said he had expected the consultation to come after the publication of the final text of CRD4 which is expected in September/October this year. European Finance ministers are meeting in April and could approve the CRD4 text, although the banker said they were likely to be more focused on discussing the various national finishes and how these can be accommodated within CRD4.

The EBA will not just be focused on standards for Additional Tier 1. More broadly, it will provide technical standards for capital and capital buffers. These have top-priority on the list.

The EBA will also be focused on liquidity, remuneration and leverage ratios, and is also expected to play a role in crisis prevention and crisis resolution arrangements and tools.

"The EBA is expected to play a role in this regard, both in setting further technical standards but also in coordinating and where applicable actively participating in the management of cross border crisis events," it said in Wednesday's paper.

One of the hybrid specialists said this could add yet more to EBA's work. "If the EBA was to be involved in a live case, this would cause an immense strain on resources," he said.

"The legislative proposals from the EU Commission [on crisis management] are expected soon, with high priority tasks to be undertaken by the EBA," the EBA said.

"The EBA has put a placeholder in its work program for these expected tasks, as it foresees the need to undertake in 2012 and beyond significant regulatory work in building the applicable framework. Detailed tasks are expected to be identified as soon as the legislative proposal is published." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)