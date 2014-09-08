* Rakuten shares fall 4.2 pct on concerns about acquisition
* Purchase of U.S. rebate firm would be worth reported $950
mln
* Follows string of overseas purchases for Rakuten
(Adds analysts' comments, context)
By Teppei Kasai
TOKYO, Sept 8 Shares in Rakuten Inc
fell to their lowest in over two months on Monday as investors
questioned the ability of Japan's biggest e-commerce firm to
digest another acquisition after the company said it was
considering buying a U.S. website operator.
In a statement on Saturday, Rakuten said it was in talks
with U.S. rebate site operator Ebates about a potential
purchase. Japanese media said any deal would be worth at least
100 billion yen ($950 million), or almost the same amount
Rakuten paid for U.S. messaging app Viber in February.
San Francisco-based Ebates, which operates websites offering
rebates and coupons from retailers like Amazon.com Inc
and Best Buy Co Inc, could not be reached for comment.
"The company's basic direction on M&A is positive, but since
the company has been very active in M&A, we are concerned about
how soon it can make profit out of those investments," said a
fund manager who owns Rakuten shares and who declined to be
named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Shares in Rakuten, which is controlled by billionaire
Hiroshi Mikitani, fell 4.2 percent on Monday, their lowest level
since June 24. The benchmark Nikkei stock index closed 0.2
percent higher.
Barclays senior analyst Keiichi Yoneshima said Ebates could
help Rakuten to expand its presence in the key U.S. e-commerce
market, as well as enable it to offer similar products, such as
coupons, at home.
Other analysts were sceptical.
"Investors will wonder whether this deal would be
cost-effective when in the U.S. there's already a giant like
Amazon," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, the CEO of investment advisors
Investrust.
For the past few years, Rakuten has embarked on a buying
spree to reduce its reliance on Japan, which accounts for around
90 percent of revenues but where growth is constrained by a
shrinking population size and weak consumer spending.
CEO Mikitani is trying to re-invent Rakuten as a
one-stop-site for a global audience, along the lines of
Amazon.com.
Rakuten offers online services such as financing, travel,
shopping and online video. It also recently announced it would
set up a Japanese low-cost carrier with Malaysian budget carrier
Air Asia.
As of end-June, Rakuten had 412.4 billion yen in cash
against debts 390 billion yen. It used bank loans for the Viber
purchase and cash for its $315 million purchase in 2010 of
Canadian e-book reader Kobo.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Hideyuki Sano;
Editing by William Mallard and Miral Fahmy)