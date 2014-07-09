SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Braintree, the payments
gateway owned by eBay Inc, is trying to remove a hurdle
for e-commerce companies by making it easier for customers to
pay for products on their smart phones.
The company launched a set of tools for software developers
on Wednesday that allows businesses to deduct payments directly
from a customer's PayPal account.
The developer kit is the first big push from Braintree since
it was bought by eBay for $800 million last year to help PayPal,
eBay's payments division, expand its presence on mobile devices.
Eliminating the need for mobile shoppers to type in their
credit card details on their phones should help boost sales,
Braintree Chief Executive Bill Ready said in an interview.
This is especially critical as consumers spend more time on
their smart phones, a trend that is forcing developers to design
a "fundamentally different computing experience" for the smaller
screen, Ready added.
Braintree processes payments for businesses including car
service Uber and online home-rental marketplace Airbnb.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)