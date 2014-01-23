BRIEF-Merlin to propose extra dividend of 0.099 eur/shr
* Said on Thursday to propose a gross dividend of 0.099 euro ($0.1062) per share with a charge to the share premium reserve
Jan 22 * Interview-eBay Inc CEO says consulting with Goldman Sachs Group Inc
following carl icahn's proposal * Ebay CEO says paypal spin-off was the only proposal put forth by carl icahn * Ebay CEO says does not know of either of icahn's board nominees
* Said on Thursday to propose a gross dividend of 0.099 euro ($0.1062) per share with a charge to the share premium reserve
April 21 Restaurant Group said on Friday finance chief Barry Nightingale would leave the company immediately, less than a year after the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain brought in the former head of Monarch Airlines to help turnaround its business.