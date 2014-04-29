UPDATE 1-Apple in talks to launch money-transfer service - Recode
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 EBay Inc said on Tuesday that access to foreign earnings will allow the e-commerce giant to take advantage of growing opportunities in the U.S. market while also completing $5 billion in share buybacks.
The company, which also reported better-than-expected earnings, will take a $3 billion non-tax charge to repatriate foreign earnings. This will result in an additional $6 billion to eBay's U.S. cash pile. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)
