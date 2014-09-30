(Adds background and updates share price movement, details in
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Sept 30 Third Point LLC, the hedge fund
run by Daniel Loeb that is known for pushing companies to
perform better, has taken a "significant" stake in eBay Inc and
has had discussions with its chief executive officer, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Third Point's involvement comes on the same day that eBay,
under pressure from billionaire activist Carl Icahn, said it
will spin off its PayPal payments unit into a separate, publicly
traded company. EBay's share price rose 7.8 percent.
Third Point, a closely watched hedge fund with $17 billion
in assets, occasionally pushes companies in which it invests to
make management or operational changes. Those companies have
included Yahoo Inc and Sotheby's. Loeb also
pushed for a spinoff at Dow Chemical Co earlier this
year.
With eBay, Loeb urged the company months after Icahn began
loudly calling for eBay to offload PayPal.
The source with knowledge of Third Point's interest in eBay
did not say what changes the hedge fund sought, or whether it
worked in tandem with Icahn.
Loeb declined to comment on Tuesday.
Icahn said on Tuesday he was happy with the spinoff
decision, adding it came later than it should have but sooner
than he expected. He said he plans to speak with eBay CEO John
Donahoe soon.
Third Point scored another victory on Tuesday, when Masco
Corp, which manufactures products for the home
improvement and new home construction markets, announced its own
spinoff. The hedge fund is one of Masco's top ten investors and
had been in contact with the company.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Jeffrey Benkoe)