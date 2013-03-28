China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 EBay Inc Chief Financial Officer Bob Swan forecast earnings per share growth of 15 percent to 19 percent a year over the next three years
Swan also said PayPal's new offline business can generate transaction margins of about 40 percent. He also forecast cash flow of more than $11 billion over the next three years.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)