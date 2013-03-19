By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 EBay Inc said
on Tuesday it will overhaul fees for sellers on its online
marketplace, lowering them for many sellers as it steps up
competition with Amazon.com Inc.
EBay is simplifying its "final value fees" with the
percentage fee levied on each sale determined by product
categories. Currently, the percentage fee is based on an item's
price.
Some of eBay's listing fees, a bone of contention among
sellers, are also going away. Most of the changes will kick in
April 16, with others taking effect May 1.
Many sellers will pay lower fees after the changes,
especially those who are not volume sellers and list fewer than
12,250 times per month, according to Scot Wingo, chief executive
of ChannelAdvisor, which helps merchants sell on online
marketplaces including eBay and Amazon.
"These fee changes definitely make eBay more competitive,"
said Wingo.
EBay's move comes as sellers on Amazon's marketplace become
increasingly upset with fee increases.
The company's announcement about the new fees included a
table comparing its charges to Amazon's fees, a move that Wingo
said he had not seen before.
"EBay is really coming out swinging against Amazon," Wingo
added.
EBay shares rose 2 percent to close at $51.10 on the Nasdaq.
Amazon slipped 0.6 percent to $256.41.
11 PERCENT CUT
For consumers who sell only a few items a year, eBay will
offer 50 free listings per month. If the item sells, the company
will take 10 percent of the sale price.
EBay has been using a fee structure that included a listing
fee of 50 cents per item for full-price listings. The company
has been offering free listings only on auctioned items.
For larger-volume sellers, eBay will introduce new final
value fees ranging from 4 percent to 9 percent, depending on the
product category.
Seller Phil Forman said he received an email from EBay on
Tuesday morning, estimating that he would see an 11 percent
decline in fees.
"I can work with an 11 percent cut," said Forman, owner of
Newtownvideo.com, which sells CDs, DVD and video games on its
own website and on marketplaces including Amazon.com and
eBay.com.
The reduction in listing fees should encourage sellers to
list more products, getting more inventory onto eBay, he said.
"Sellers like to only pay when they actually sell
something," Forman added.
However, Forman said he was concerned because
Newtownvideo.com lists many thousands of products per month, so
the business may still pay some listing fees on eBay. This is
because the new free listings top out at 2,500 per month for
subscribers to eBay's premium "Anchor Store" selling program, he
noted.
Amazon has never charged sellers listing fees, one reason
why its marketplace has been gaining strongly against eBay in
recent years.
"For most of our sellers the complexity of our fees were
keeping them from being on eBay and preventing them from having
full transparency into their profitability from selling on
eBay," Michael Jones, vice president of merchant development,
said.
"There will be some sellers who will pay a little bit more
on eBay, but most sellers will be impacted positively by this,"
he added.