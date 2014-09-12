NEW YORK, Sept 12 Shares of eBay Inc rose about 4 percent in heavy volume on Friday, with two European-based traders and one U.S.-based trader citing rumors that Google Inc would possibly take a large stake in eBay as the reason for the move.

Options volume in eBay spiked to 2.4 times normal, with 98,000 puts and 26,000 calls traded late into the morning session, according to data from options analytics firm Trade Alert.

EBay spokesman Alan Marks said the company did not comment on rumors.

Officials at Google were not immediately available to comment.

EBay shares rose 3.5 percent to $52.49, while Google dipped 0.6 percent to $587.69. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)