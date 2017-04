SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 A U.S. judge on Tuesday approved a settlement in a lawsuit between federal antitrust authorities and eBay Inc over allegations that eBay agreed it would not solicit employees from a rival company.

Under the deal, announced earlier this year, eBay said it would refrain from making deals with other technology companies to not poach each others' employees. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)