SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 EBay Inc (EBAY.O) said it
acquired the data analysis firm Hunch to help it develop more
recommendation technology for its online marketplace.
Chris Dixon, Tom Pinckney and Matt Gattis, who founded
Hunch in 2009, will stay on at eBay and remain based in New
York. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Hunch analyzes data from social networks like Facebook and
from questionnaires to make personal recommendations. EBay said
Hunch will help it suggest relevant products for shoppers on
its online marketplace.
This is the latest in a string of acquisitions by eBay as
it tries to revive its online marketplace, which has lost
market share in recent years to Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the
world's largest retailer.
Most retailers, like Amazon, have inventory that they can
catalog and use to recommend related products to customers. In
contrast, eBay's Marketplaces business offers items from other
sellers, and a lot of the products are used and unique. This
creates a lot of unstructured data that is harder to analyze
for search and recommendations.
"Hunch was solving a similar problem with unstructured
data," said Mark Carges, chief technology officer at eBay. "The
type of technologies were similar enough that this makes
sense."
Hunch's Dixon said the company was attracted by the large
amount of data eBay has amassed. Becoming part of eBay will
give Hunch unfettered access to analyze this information.
