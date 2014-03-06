By Phil Wahba
March 6 Activist investor Carl Icahn told eBay
Inc shareholders in a letter on Thursday he has "not
yet begun to fight" to get the e-commerce company to spin off
its PayPal payments unit.
Icahn, who owns just over 2 percent of eBay, also used the
letter to lay out new arguments for the split.
He has sparred with eBay management via open letters and
press releases since January, when eBay said the pugnacious
billionaire had made an unsolicited proposal for eBay to hive
off PayPal and nominated two directors to the eBay board.
In his latest missive, Icahn said a spinoff "could allow two
separate management teams to focus more closely on the core
businesses" and could also "provide a more compelling currency
to attract top talent to the respective companies."
He also said an independent PayPal would find it easier to
land strategic partnerships with companies that compete with
eBay. EBay has repeatedly said that eBay and PayPal are better
off together.
Icahn disputed claims made this week by eBay chief executive
John Donahoe that most big shareholders agreed with management
that PayPal should remain with eBay.
Icahn, who has accused two eBay directors of having
conflicts of interest, said he was "encouraged" by an investor
survey that showed more than half of investors believe the
composition of the eBay board should change.
The results of the survey, published Wednesday by Bernstein
Research, found 43 percent agree splitting off eBay is a good
idea, Icahn said.
"I find the Bernstein data points astounding in light of the
fact that we have not yet even begun to formally reach out to
our fellow eBay stockholders to make our case," he said.
EBay in a statement dismissed Icahn's claims about the
survey results as "interesting sound bites" and said its direct
conversations with shareholders were "more meaningful and
credible."
EBay shares were up 1 percent to $59.48 in afternoon
trading.
