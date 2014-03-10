March 10 EBay Inc in a preliminary
proxy statement on Monday urged its shareholders to vote against
the two directors whom activist investor Carl Icahn nominated to
its board.
The e-commerce company said that both nominations were
rejected by its board's Corporate Governance and Nominating
Committee.
Icahn, who owns just over 2 percent of eBay, has also been
pressuring the company for weeks to spin off its PayPal payments
business. He has also repeatedly accused eBay of poor corporate
governance.
EBay did not set the date for its next annual shareholders
meeting, but is expected to take place in the spring.