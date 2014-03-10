By Phil Wahba
EBay Inc on Monday rejected activist
investor Carl Icahn's two nominees to its board, saying both
were unqualified, and urged shareholders to vote against them at
its next annual meeting.
Icahn, who owns just over 2 percent of the e-commerce
company, has been pressuring eBay for weeks to spin off its
PayPal payments business. He has also repeatedly accused eBay of
poor corporate governance.
The billionaire nominated Icahn Enterprises LP
employees Daniel Ninivaggi and Jonathan Christodoro, both of
whom Icahn regularly nominates to boards.
The chairman of eBay's corporate governance and nominating
committee, Richard Schlosberg III, said the board considered
both but rejected them because "neither nominee has relevant
experience or expertise."
EBay said since each Icahn nominee currently sits on four
public company boards, they are not in compliance with eBay's
guidelines on "overboarding."
EBay founder and Chairman Pierre Omidyar in a statement
urged shareholders to support the company's slate, which
includes Chief Executive John Donahoe.
The company also said Donahoe's 2013 compensation fell by
more than half to $13.8 million. That largely reflects the
board's decision in 2012 to give him a one-time award of $14.8
million in performance share units, although eBay's
weaker-than-expected financial performance also hurt his pay.
The company did not in its preliminary proxy statement set
the date for its next annual shareholders meeting, which is
expected to take place in the spring.
Icahn has sparred with eBay management via open letters and
press releases since January, when the pugnacious billionaire
made an unsolicited proposal for eBay to hive off PayPal.
The company has repeatedly said PayPal and eBay are better
off as part of the same company.
In a fresh missive on Monday, Icahn accused Donahoe of
"inexcusable incompetence" and said the fast-growing PayPal
could "wither" if it remains part of eBay.
"PayPal may well go the way of other former technology
greats such as Blackberry, Dell, Eastman Kodak, Polaroid,
Nintendo, Xerox, Sony, Palm, and AOL," Icahn said.
EBay called Icahn's comments "false and misleading."
"In pursuit of his own profit motives, Carl Icahn has made
another unsubstantiated attack on John," eBay said.
EBay shares fell 1.4 percent to $58.22 on the Nasdaq.