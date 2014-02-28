Orlando Bloom promises 'authentic' thrills in new spy film
LONDON, April 27 "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Orlando Bloom returns to the big screen next month with a spy thriller he says is both plausible and gripping.
Feb 27 EBay Inc founder and Chairman Pierre Omidyar rejected investor Carl Icahn's call to separate the company's fast-growing PayPal payments unit, saying the businesses were better off together.
Omidyar, who is the largest shareholder in eBay with a stake of 8.37 percent, said separating PayPal from eBay was not a new idea and the board had evaluated the option but decided to keep the businesses together.
Icahn, who disclosed a 2.15 percent stake in the e-commerce company last week, had also accused two long-time eBay board members, Marc Andreessen and Scott Cook, of having business interests that directly competed with eBay.
"Instead of having an honest discussion about a reasonable question, Mr. Icahn has chosen to attack the integrity of two highly respected and qualified board members, Scott Cook and Marc Andreessen," Omidyar said in a statement.
Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen defended the corporate-governance practices of the technology industry in an interview with the Wall Street Journal saying, "If I'm on a public board and that public company is looking at buying a company in a certain space and one of my startups is in that space, I will not be part of that conversation."
"This has been established over decades of corporate governance and there's nothing unique to tech about it," Andreessen told the Journal. ()
LONDON, April 27 "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Orlando Bloom returns to the big screen next month with a spy thriller he says is both plausible and gripping.
MOSCOW, April 27 Russia accused French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign team of discriminating against its media on Thursday, saying it had trampled on the freedom of the press by banning Russian news outlets from its events.