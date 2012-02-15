SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 An eBay Inc
executive said on Wednesday that PayPal's transaction margins
will be compressed "a little" as the payment processor moves
from its online base into physical stores.
PayPal's transaction margins are currently about 65 percent,
the executive told investors during a conference in San
Francisco.
"We expect those to be compressed a little bit," the
executive added.
PayPal's growth offline is expected to be higher and the
market opportunity is much larger than online, he said.
PayPal's offline operating margin income is also expected to
be higher, the executive added.