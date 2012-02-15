SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 An eBay Inc executive said on Wednesday that PayPal's transaction margins will be compressed "a little" as the payment processor moves from its online base into physical stores.

PayPal's transaction margins are currently about 65 percent, the executive told investors during a conference in San Francisco.

"We expect those to be compressed a little bit," the executive added.

PayPal's growth offline is expected to be higher and the market opportunity is much larger than online, he said.

PayPal's offline operating margin income is also expected to be higher, the executive added.